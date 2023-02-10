Michael B. Jordan surprisingly spoke to Gayle King about how he dealt with his breakup from Lori Harvey. The actor/director did an interview on “CBS Mornings” and spoke about his personal growth and then surprised a few HBCU basketball players who played in his Legacy Classic.

He also shared his professional growth as he embarks on a new career challenge. He is set to make his directorial debut with Creed III, where he will also reprise his role as Adonis Creed.

“Growing in the sense of shedding my old self. It’s one of the themes in the movie, as well — owning and deserving and feeling like you deserve the blessings that you have,” MBJ told Gayle King in a recent interview on “CBS Mornings.”

Advertisement

Gayle King brought up his “SNL” monologue from two weeks ago, in which he joked about his breakup with Lori Harvey, claiming to have signed up on a dating app and learning a new language.

“You’ve been through a very public breakup. How do you handle that?,” Gayle asked.

“I think for me it’s just that I was lucky enough to have a lot of work,” the Black Panther star said. “I’m a firm believer in that what’s for you is what’s for you, and coming out of that situation — not to give it, you know, any energy and kind of move from that — it was an experience for me to grow and learn.”

The 36-year-old actor and the 26-year-old model, who is rumored to be dating actor Damson Idris, called it quits in June 2022 after dating for over a year. He’s optimistic that “many great things” are coming down the pipeline. Sources revealed the CREED star was ready to commit long term, but said Lori wasn’t ready to commit and realized they were not on the same page in regards to their future.

Watch below.