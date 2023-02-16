To compete in style, the Golden Arches will return to the circuit in 2023 with a brand-new paint scheme. The 2023 McDonald’s scheme for the #23 Toyota Camry will include the classic McDonald’s emblem on the front hood, as well as subtle allusions to McDonald’s products and sauces throughout the car.

Bubba Wallace will take the wheel of the #23 vehicle for 23XI Racing again in 2023. Tyler Reddick, a three-time winner, will be driving the #45 vehicle for the team this year.

The new McDonald’s paint scheme will be seen for the first time in the Daytona 500 on Feb. 19, as well as at other races throughout the season, including Phoenix, Chicago, Talladega, and Miami.

Advertisement