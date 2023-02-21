Famed So So Def legend Da Brat confirmed that she is expecting her first child in an Instagram post today(February 21) with her wife Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart. Da Brat will be carrying the baby as. shown in the picture which she captioned, “BLESSINGS all 2023 ❤️❤️❤️.”

Da Brat and her wife gave an exclusive interview about their pregnancy to People Magazine, where the couple revealed since Jessica already had three children prior to their marriage, they agreed that it was only right that the “Funkdafied” rapper experience pregnancy as well.