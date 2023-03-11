Joyner Lucas has dropped his new song, “Devil’s Work Part 2.” In the song, Joyner imagines a world in which he can put an end to catastrophes in pop culture, societal injustice, and celebrity deaths. He raps about altering history and stopping Will Smith from slapping Chris Rock, Kobe Bryant from boarding a helicopter in January 2020, and Brittney Griner’s situation in Russia. He also raps about reversing Pop Smoke’s and PnB Rock’s deaths and keeping 6ix9ine behind bars.

At one point, Joyner criticizes Candace Owens, a political analyst, for her remarks regarding the cause of George Floyd’s demise. “Maybe they should trade places so she can see how it feels,” he raps.

The original “Devil’s Work” Single reflected on the deaths of Tupac, The Notorious B.I.G., XXXTentacion, Nipsey Hussle, Trayvon Martin and others, while asking God to bring them back in exchange for the lives of George Zimmerman, Donald Trump, Martin Shkreli, Tomi Lahren and more.

Joyner enthralled his fans earlier this week when he revealed the cover art and announced that his new studio album, Not Now, I’m Busy, would be released. The album, which will be Joyner’s first in three years, debuted in the Top-10 of the Billboard 200, received RIAA gold certification, generated a debate about mental health that was desperately needed, and created a new model for success that independent artists could use.

You can see the official video below.