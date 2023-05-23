Taraji P. Henson, H.E.R. Fantasia, Halle Bailey & More to Star in ‘Bold New Tape’ of ‘The Color Purple’

Taraji P. Henson, H.E.R. Fantasia, Halle Bailey & More to Star in ‘Bold New Tape’ of ‘The Color Purple’

Warner Bros. Pictures has announced a “bold new take on the beloved classic” The Color Purple. The forthcoming film is directed by Blitz Bazawule and produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders, and Quincy Jones.

The film will star Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., Danielle Brooks, Halle Bailey, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Fantasia Barrino in her major motion picture debut.

The screenplay is by Marcus Gardley, based on the novel by Alice Walker, and based on the musical stage play by Marsha Norma. The executive producers Alice Walker, Rebecca Walker, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Carla Gardini, Mara Jacobs, Adam Fell, Courtenay Valenti, Sheila Walcott and Michael Beugg.

Advertisement

Warner Bros. Pictures will distribute the film worldwide and open in North America on Christmas Day.

You can see the trailer below.