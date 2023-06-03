Lil GotIt has words for Gunna after his “bread & butter” single that both responded to snitch allegations and threw a shot at Lil Baby and QC boss Pierre Thomas.

Hitting Instagram, Gotit said, “I ain’t dividing nobody, niggas divide they ownself bruh.”

He added, “Damn right, I feel some type of way. I’m going to say something every single time” and closed with “this shit is over with, you changed on the family.”

Gunna is back releasing music, but who thought he would drop a diss in the first release? The new single is “Bread & Butter,” and Gunna combats snitch allegations.

Gunna also reveals he was misled by the lawyers and district attorney:

“Lawyers and the D.A. did some sneaky shit, I fell for it

On my Ps and Qs because this time, I be prepared for it.”

But the real eyebrow-raising bars come at the end, seemingly shading Lil Baby, specifically a bar about “you in business with a rat.” The line can be connected to recent headlines involving Quality Control CEO Pierre Thomas.