Rick Ross has a new chain, courtesy of his longtime friend and collaborator Gunplay. Hitting Instagram, Gunplay revealed the moment he gifted a lunging Rozay with a new “Anml Shltr” chain.

“I just wanted to get you something, as an appreciation my brother,” Gunplay said in the video. “Just for everything, man. Just for being a boss.”

In the caption, Gunplay wrote, “Gave my big brother a token of my appreciation for believing in me when nobody did, cared when nobody did, gave me an opportunity when nobody did, I love you forever my brother thank you!!!”

You can peep the moment below.