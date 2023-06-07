Rick Ross has a new chain, courtesy of his longtime friend and collaborator Gunplay. Hitting Instagram, Gunplay revealed the moment he gifted a lunging Rozay with a new “Anml Shltr” chain.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

“I just wanted to get you something, as an appreciation my brother,” Gunplay said in the video. “Just for everything, man. Just for being a boss.”

In the caption, Gunplay wrote, “Gave my big brother a token of my appreciation for believing in me when nobody did, cared when nobody did, gave me an opportunity when nobody did, I love you forever my brother thank you!!!”

Advertisement

You can peep the moment below.