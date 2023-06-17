Tyga and YG Release “Platinum” Video and Single From Forthcoming Joint Album

Tyga and YG are back with their highly anticipated track, “Platinum,” giving fans a taste of what’s in store on their upcoming album.

The release follows “Run,” “Go Loko,” and the recent drop “West Coast Weekend” featuring Blxst, showcasing their undeniable chemistry and power as a pair.

With “Platinum,” Tyga and YG combine their distinct styles, blending a reimagined and intense classical instrumental with a rhythmic beat and flawlessly delivered verses. The high-energy track is set to become both a club banger and a California party anthem.

Accompanying the release is a visually stunning music video that takes viewers on a journey through the streets of San Francisco and Los Angeles. True to the west coast aesthetic, the video features vintage cars, vibrant dancers, and breathtaking scenery.

You can tap in below and be on the lookout for the forthcoming album.