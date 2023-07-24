Jill Scott is just like the rest of us, obsessed with Beyonce’s stage show. Scott was on hand in Chicago ahead of two dates of her own to watch Queen Bey on Night 2 of her Renaissance World Tour at Soldier Field. Following the performance, Scott praised Bey’s show.

Thank you so much @beyonce. Thank you so much @4iamivy. Thousands were lifted. I am one of them. I love you tooooooooo. All that WONDERFUL WORK- Lights, INCREDIBLE DANCERS, SOUND was perfect, MUSICIANS were impeccable, costumes ❤️, the 1 thousand + people she employs in every city to build a WORLD. – Jill Scott

In Beyoncé-related news, Amazon Music has been announced as the official online merchandise partner for Beyoncé’s highly acclaimed RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR. This collaboration will unfold through a series of four Drops, released during the North American leg of the tour. Drop 1.0 is now available globally at Amazon.com/Beyoncé.

Through this partnership, fans worldwide will have exclusive access to unique product offerings and memorabilia styles, which can only be found in Beyoncé’s official Amazon Store and the Amazon Music Artist Merch Shop.

Advertisement

The first Drop of the four-part collection features five items that pay tribute to the iconic visuals of the tour. Don’t miss out on this limited edition collection that showcases the essence of Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR. The range includes apparel and a one-of-a-kind poster:

RENAISSANCE TEE – a custom-dyed, premium heavyweight tee, with the iconic artwork that first announced the tour

RENAISSANCE MARQUEE TEE – a custom-dyed, premium heavyweight tee, featuring a custom RENAISSANCE Marquee graphic

RENAISSANCE MARQUEE SWEATSHIRT – a custom-dyed, premium heavyweight sweatshirt emblazoned with the RENAISSANCE marquee graphic

RENAISSANCE MARQUEE PANTS – a custom dyed, premium heavyweight sweatpant, designed to pair with the crewneck sweatshirt

RENAISSANCE MARQUEE POSTER – a lithograph-style print, featuring the RENAISSANCE marquee graphic

Stay up-to-date with the latest RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR Exclusive Online Collection releases by following @AmazonMusic on social media. Fans and Amazon customers can keep track of future drops by following the official Amazon Music accounts. Be the first to know when new items from the collection are revealed and join in the excitement of the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR by staying connected with @AmazonMusic on socials.