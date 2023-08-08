The family of C-Murder’s alleged victim is blasting Kim Kardashian for her efforts in attempting to free the incarcerated rapper. Speaking with TMZ Hip-Hop, George Thomas, the brother of the late Steve Thomas, stated Kardashian‘s legal efforts reopened the wounds the family once healed.

Steve was 16 when he died, and his brother states that the continuous highlighting of C-Murder and his case constantly impacts their trauma. George also states the evidence presented against Murder is more than enough to leave him locked up, citing celebs who want him free, not necessarily the ordinary citizen.

George also states that he does support Kim Kardashian aiding innocent people, but C-Murder is not one of them.

Kim Kardashian has taken to Twitter to provide her followers with an update regarding her ongoing campaign to secure the release of former rapper Corey Miller, also known as C-Murder. Currently aged 52, Miller is incarcerated due to his involvement in the tragic shooting of 16-year-old Steve Thomas at a Louisiana nightclub back in 2002.

Initially found guilty of second-degree murder in September 2003, Miller was granted a retrial and temporarily placed under house arrest. However, on August 10, 2009, Miller’s second-degree murder conviction was reinstated, resulting in a life sentence behind bars.

You can see Kardashian’s post below.