Trophy Hunting, the lifestyle brand synonymous with American sportswear, has teamed up with PUMA for a modern take on prep fashion in a new thirteen-piece capsule collection. Co-designed by Trophy Hunting’s Kari Cruz and Dustin Canalin, the collection merges historically exclusive sport aesthetics with forward-thinking design, celebrating personal style.

Inspired by personal experiences with uniforms, the collection features Blackwatch plaid, a Trophy Hunting signature, in a mesh performance skirt, biker shorts, and leggings, along with a standout PUMA x Trophy Hunting Varsity Jacket. The footwear collection reinterprets iconic PUMA basketball models, including the Clyde All-Pro, Slipstream, and Suede, with unique design elements like a removable gold anklet and refined uppers.

“As a Dominican-American, NYC raised woman, my creative work often pulls from my roots and upbringing in The Bronx. For over a decade I have worked extensively on men’s streetwear and basketball brands- and there’s always been an erasure of women’s design and creative contributions. This collection is an extremely personal and intentional effort to show that we’ve always existed in these spaces and won’t be written out of the story. It’s my love letter to the girls ‘from around the way’ who won’t be excluded from the rooms they’re not typically invited into.”- Kari Cruz, Trophy Hunting

Gold jewelry influences the trims and hardware, nodding to the Bronx neighborhood where Cruz grew up. Prices range from $96.00 to $196.00, and the collection is available at AlwaysTrophyHunting.com and the Puma NYC Flagship Store.