Drake Holds Off Taylor Swift in Return to Top of Billboard Album Chart

Drake is back on top. Reloading his For All The Dogs album with the Scary Hours Pack, The Boy returned to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200.

The album moved 145,000 album-equivalent units in the week, a 102% increase, according to Billboard.

The Scary Hours edition delivered six new singles to the album, including “Evil Ways” another collaboration between Drake and J. Cole.

In No. 2 is Taylor Swift with 1989 (Taylor’s Version), who received a shoutout from Drake on the Scary Hours track “Red Button.”

“Taylor Swift the only n**** that I ever rated / Only one could make me drop the album just a little later”

You can hear the single below.