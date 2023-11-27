Opening statements in the Young Thug and YSL RICO trial begin on Monday (Nov. 27). Thugger will face charges with five co-fedendants.

The trial begins after 10 months of jury selection. The charges were brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, the same DA who indicted former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants in August. Trump also was charged with a RICO.

The case is expected to be lengthy and bring in an A-list run of witnesses. According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, the state is expected to call 400 witnesses and provide an extreme amount of evidence, the result of over a decade of investigation.

Young Thug and his legal team are reportedly preparing a witness list. According to AllHipHop, ATL Hip-Hop is on the list with names including Killer Mike and T.I.

Additional names that could fit the list of representatives for Young Thug include industry executives like Lyor Cohen, Julie Greenwald, Trae The Truth, and more.

Ahead of the trial, numerous defendants accepted pela deals, including Gunna who was sentenced to five years in prison, with one year commuted to time served and the other four suspended.