WATCH: Gayle King Says An Older Woman is Now Listening to JAY-Z Following Her Interview

Gayle King is very proud of her JAY-Z interview on CBS. Speaking with Access Hollywood, King revealed that she received praise from numerous sources, including people who wouldn’t traditionally listen to Hov.

King revealed, “I had an older woman who was not the JAY-Z demographic and she came up to me saying, ‘You know, I never listened to that kind of music. But after listening to his interview, I’m going to go to the library and I want to listen to his music.’”

What song did she suggest? “99 Problems.” You can hear the personal story, and King also reveals that Oprah never thought the interview would happen below.

