You know Tyler Perry stays busy, and after the release of his newest film, Mea Culpa, he gave an update on one film fans from across the spectrum want to see: Sister Act 3.

Perry was interviewed by Entertainment Tonight and explained why the second sequel and third installment of the franchise are taking so long to come together. “I’m a little annoyed with how long this has taken me. It’s taking so long, like I’ve done four movies since we started talking about this,”

Perry also said, “When I’m outside producing with — you know, Disney’s a huge, wonderful company, but I really want to get this movie, and Whoopi really wants to get this movie.”

Perry is producing the film, and the good news is that Whoopi Goldberg is reprising her memorable leading role as Dolores Van Cartier/Sister Mary Clarence. Get this: Goldberg has been vocal about wanting Keke Palmer, Lizzo, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and more to be involved with the new Sister Act, but there have been no other significant cast confirmations.

“It’s coming. We gotta shoot it, but it’s happening,” Said Goldberg in her own conversation with Entertainment Tonight a couple years back in 2022. “You’re never fully happy with a script because one of the things you find is you wanna have the space to make an adjustment if you need to. Sometimes what looks right on paper doesn’t come out of your mouth the right way. You have to move it around a little bit but I’m very hopeful people will be happy.”

Going back even further, the original announcement came out in 2020 as it was set to be released on Disney+. What we do know is Sister Act 3 is most certainly the next film in the successful franchise 30 plus years in the making following 1993’s Sister Act 2: Bad In The Habit. Okay, Tyler, let’s get going … kidding (prayer hands emoji).