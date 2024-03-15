Keeping juveniles out of the criminal justice system is what Judge Sheila Calloway cares about in Justice, USA, a new show on Max.

Unless you’re a kid in trouble in Nashville, you may not know who Judge Calloway is. She presides over a juvenile court in the popular Tennessee city. Besides her mission, What makes her special is that, as Shadow and Act report, “she participates in the Be About Change community program. The program helps children and teens find their spark and follow a path that doesn’t lead toward incarceration.”

Justice, USA is a six-episode Max Original documentary series executive produced by Common. It will debut on March 14 and will premiere with two episodes. The series will then debut two new episodes each week until the finale on March 28.

The official description of Justice, USA, is ” a compelling 360-degree insider’s view of Nashville’s criminal justice system, offering unprecedented access to the men’s, women’s, and juvenile jails, as we watch inmates, deputies, lawyers, and judges confront issues of incarceration, mental illness, and addiction.”

Mike Tollin, MTP, and Humanitas Prize finalist Marshall Goldberg are executive producing with Think Common Entertainment’s Tamara Brown. MSM and OWN are also producing, with Randy Ferrell serving as showrunner.