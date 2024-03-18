WATCH: YG and Saweetie Declare Their Love for Each Other On Stage

You can pump the brakes on the YG and Saweetie breakup rumors. During their set at Rolling Loud California, the two gave off big bae energy and professed their love.

“I love you girl,” YG said to Saweetie as she began to leave the stage.

Neither artist has made an official statement. You can see the moment below.

In February, Saweetie unveiled her latest “Richtivities” track under ICY/Warner Records. The song adds another dimension to the Northern California artist’s musical catalog with its infectious beat, confident lyrics, and undeniable swagger.

In “Richtivities,” Saweetie celebrates the empowerment of “pretty bitches” acronymized as B.I.T.C.H. (Boss, Intelligent, Tough, CEO, Hyphy), encouraging listeners to embrace their success and live boldly.