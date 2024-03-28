In its 39th year of recognizing outstanding high school athletes, Gatorade has crowned Cooper Flagg of Montverde Academy in Montverde, Fla., as the 2023-24 Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Flagg’s exceptional talent on and off the court distinguishes him as the recipient of this prestigious award, previously won by NBA luminaries like LeBron James and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Paolo Banchero, NBA All-Star and 2019-20 Gatorade Washington Boys Basketball Player of the Year, surprised Flagg with the trophy during a post-practice meeting. Flagg’s dedication to charity work further exemplifies his leadership, as he has contributed to fundraising events for various causes, including the Donovan Kurt Memorial Cancer Fund and Ronald McDonald House Charities.

“Gatorade Player of the Year winners have become synonymous with greatness, with many athletes going on to become some of the biggest names in sport,” said Gatorade president and general manager Michael Del Pozzo. “Flagg is no different, and we look forward to seeing the impact he will make on and off the court.”

“Cooper Flagg stands out from the crowd for his versatility, intensity and commitment to playing on both sides of the ball,” said Eric Rossi, 247 Sports Director of Basketball. “In a situation where he was the lone star player, he would put up monster scoring numbers, but his selflessness and ability to still produce at a high level on a very complete roster really stands out. He has positional versatility, size and is arguably the best defensive player in the class of 2024. Bottom line, he’s the ultimate competitor and a true winner who is very deserving of all the accolades he’s received.”

As part of Gatorade’s commitment to community impact, Flagg will receive a grant to donate to a social impact partner. The Gatorade Player of the Year program continues to recognize excellence both on and off the court, fostering the next generation of leaders in sports and beyond.