Travis Scott and Michael Rubin Launch 'Jack Goes Back to College' Collection at LSU

Multi-platinum artist Travis Scott and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin recently celebrated the launch of the new “Jack Goes Back to College” collaboration at Louisiana State University (LSU). The collaboration, which includes Cactus Jack, Lids, Fanatics, and Mitchell & Ness, marks a groundbreaking partnership in collegiate-inspired apparel.


The night began with a surprise for the LSU Football team, including athletes like Jayden Daniels, who received the new collaboration as a gift from Travis and Michael. Subsequently, the duo headed to the LSU bookstore for a midnight launch, where eager students became the first to snag the exclusive merchandise. LSU star athletes Angel Reese, Flau’jae Johnson, and Jayden Daniels joined the event, signing autographs and engaging with fans.

This LSU event is just the first of three stops for Travis Scott and Michael Rubin, who will continue their journey to the University of Texas-Austin and the University of Southern California (USC). At Texas, they will participate in discussions with university president Jay Hartzell, followed by a similar visit to USC.

The limited-edition “Jack Goes Back to College” apparel collection is now available for purchase at shop.travisscott.com. Fans can embrace their school spirit in true Cactus Jack style.