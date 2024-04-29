Three years after their public split, comedian Tiffany Haddish is opening up about her past relationship with rapper Common and shedding light on his dating patterns. In a recent interview with People Magazine, Haddish shared intriguing details about her celibate lifestyle and observations regarding Common’s romantic cycle.

According to Haddish, Common pursued her persistently for two years before they officially began dating in 2020. Despite seeming happy during their year-long romance, the couple quietly parted ways in August 2021, with Common reportedly indicating that their relationship had run its course.

Reflecting on her ex’s dating history, Haddish noted a distinctive pattern. She revealed that Common follows a two-year cycle, alternating between periods of being single for six to nine months and being in a relationship for two years. While this cycle may have contributed to their breakup, Haddish expressed understanding, stating, “I ain’t mad at that.”

Haddish also gave insight into her current celibate lifestyle, remarking on how men tend to pursue her more fervently when they discover she is not engaging in sexual activity. She described their efforts, including lavish gestures and declarations of love, which sometimes catch her off guard.