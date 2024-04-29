After persistent pressure from Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and allies, the anticipation of a face-off between the former POTUS and President Joe Biden on the debate stage is growing as the most critical election of our time looms.

In a recent interview with Howard Stern, Biden expressed his willingness to debate Trump, stating, “I’m happy to debate him.” Responding via Truth Social, Trump challenged Biden’s sincerity but declared his readiness to debate “ANYWHERE, ANYTIME, ANYPLACE.”

This exchange follows a crescendo of calls from Republicans urging the debates to proceed promptly. Asserting Trump’s eagerness to engage and the American people’s right to witness the showdown, campaign managers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita emphasized Trump’s readiness for a debate in a memo.

Advertisement

Former Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway, who famously coined the term “alternate facts,” underscored the importance of Vice President Kamala Harris debating Trump’s running mate sooner than later, once Trump’s VP is named.

Efforts to accelerate the debate timeline have been made, with the Trump campaign urging the Commission on Presidential Debates to schedule debates earlier. Trump’s team strategizes to pressure Biden’s camp into an early debate decision, believing it places Biden in a dilemma: face Trump on stage or explain the avoidance to the electorate.

Amidst this push, the Commission on Presidential Debates has yet to finalize candidate eligibility criteria. However, the source insists Trump is prepared to debate regardless of third-party candidates’ presence. With both camps on the brink of an epic showdown, anticipation mounts as voters await a clash of ideas on the national stage.

It’s important to note that this election cycle’s initial presidential debate will be the first time one candidate will face dozens of felony charges across several criminal cases. And to think people will still vote for a potential felon is wild, to say the least.