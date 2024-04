Janet Jackson Reveals She Had to Turn Down Storm Role in X-Men

Did you know Janet Jackson could have played Storm in the X-Men franchise? On The Drew Barrymore Show, Jackson revealed she could have had the role that eventually went to Halle Berry.

Jackson revealed that she did not take the role “because I was just embarking on the Janet tour.” Complex notes that may have been The Velvet Rope Tour as the film began filming in 1999, the same time as the tour was wrapping up.

You can hear it below.

