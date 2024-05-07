In preparation for her new album, “Houston Hottie” Megan Thee Stallion dropped a mean freestyle over a classic Gucci Mane beat to introduce her new “Megan May” freestyle series.

Thee Stallion dropped a hot sixteen over Gucci’s 2010 “I Think I Love Her” track to kick off #MeganMonday and added the snakeskin concept of her new release by shedding her skin and clothing last week in an image she posted on IG.

“Hotties it’s officially MEGAN MAY [snake emoji] Get ready,” she wrote.

See part one of the freestyle series HERE

Megan is slated to start her Hot Girl Summer tour with Glorilla on May 14 in Minneapolis, Minnesota and will make its way through major cities in the United States before it heads overseas in July.