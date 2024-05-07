The Game Fires Off a Subliminal at Rick Ross for Commenting on Drake’s Latest Diss

Drake currently has his hands full dealing with Kendrick Lamar so The Game is inheriting his beef with Rick Ross. Hitting his Instagram Story, The Game fired off a message: “It be the fat n—as wit the skinny legs always running they mouth.”

Rick Ross is giving his reaction to “The Heart Pt. 6.” Hitting Instagram, Rozay spoke about the song, which features yet another jab at him.

On the song, Drake raps, “I’ll slit your throat with the razor and do Rick Ross Air like that one flight from Malaysia.” The bar is a nod tot he Malaysian Airlines flight that went mysteriously missing over the ocean.

Ross would reply by dissecting the diss, ultimately stating it was a fail.

“I just wanna make this clear, white boy,” Ross said. “You said if you was fucking young girls you’d promise you would have been arrested. Whoever wrote that for you should have put more thought into that.”

You can hear it from Rozay below.

Rick Ross reacts to Drake’s response to Kendrick Lamar. pic.twitter.com/reraehCqPo — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) May 6, 2024

Rick Ross says Drake's writers should've put more thought when writing about the topic of ped*philia in "The Heart Part 6" pic.twitter.com/qyj821EFBu — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) May 6, 2024

After Kendrick Lamar took Drake’s timestamp records, The Boy returned the favor, snatching “The Heart” series for his latest track, “The Heart Pt. 6,” which addresses Kendrick Lamar.

“The Heart Part 6 out now… And we know you’re dropping 6 mins after so instead of posting my address you have a lot to address,” Drake wrote on social media.

The song is in response to “Not Like Us” and features a screenshot of an Instagram comment from Dave Free, likely shared to the page of Kendrick Lamar’s lover Whitney Alford. In the song, Drake drives home that she slept with Free and questions who really is the father of Lamar’s son.

Additionall, Drake continues to state Kendrick Lamar has committed domestic violence and he planted the information used by Lamarr in his diss. Specifically, that he has an 11-year-old daughter.

