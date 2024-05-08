During Tuesday’s Trump’s hush money trial, jurors found it a bit challenging to keep their composure as adult film star Stormy Daniels delivered a vivid and titillating account during her testimony on the witness stand.

Get this: Daniels, born Stephanie Clifford, recounted an incident where she playfully spanked the former president with a magazine. This alleged spanking session prompted smirks from some jurors … Okay done giggling. Anyway, their demeanor remained stoic when Daniels delved into the details of her sexual encounter with Trump in 2006, describing it as occurring in “the missionary position” on a hotel bed. The 45-year-old Daniels spoke rapidly and expressed concern about Trump not using a condom during their brief encounter. Ick.

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan sustained objections from Trump’s legal team, deeming Daniels’ testimony as overly graphic. Daniel wore a black kimono-style garment over a tight shirt. She energetically recounted her thing with Trump, recalling how she was over his arrogance and suggested someone should “spank” him with a magazine that had his face on the cover.

Sitting hunched, Trump signaled to his defense attorney, Susan Necheles, who raised multiple objections that the judge upheld. Occasionally glancing at Trump, Daniels reminisced about meeting the real estate mogul at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe when she was 27 years old. Their flirtatious banter eventually led to their liaison, she testified.

Daniels revealed that her decision to meet Trump was influenced by her publicist, who encouraged her to forgo a work event in favor of the encounter, promising it would be a remarkable story. Before their rendezvous, Daniels encountered Trump’s security guard, Keith Schiller, further solidifying the meeting’s arrangements. Upon arriving at Trump’s opulent hotel suite, Daniels was taken aback to find him dressed in Hugh Hefner-style pajamas, which she insisted he change out of. She admitted to feeling ashamed and chose not to disclose the affair to her then-boyfriend and former publicist.

The trial centers on allegations that Trump directed his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to pay Daniels $130,000 before the 2016 election to prevent her from publicizing their affair. Trump is further accused of concealing the payment by categorizing it as a legal expense. Denying the charges, Trump has dismissed the case as a politically motivated vendetta.