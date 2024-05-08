Rashee Rice’s offseason is turning disastrous. According to WFAA-Dallas, Rice is under investigation for assault of a photographer in Dallas. Rice allegedly hit the man at Lit Kitchen.

Just last month, Rice turned himself into police for his role in a six-car crash in Dallas after racing his Lamborghini over 100 mph. He is facing a lawsuit of $1 million in that case. Rice is also facing six counts of collision involving bodily injury, one count of collision involving severe bodily injury, and one count of aggravated assault.

Rice was booked into DeSoto Jail for that crash with a $40,000 bond.

His attorney, state Sen. Royce West, issued a statement that said, “Mr. Rashee Rice turned himself in today and was released on bond. I want to re-emphasis Mr. Rice’s continued cooperation with law enforcement. Mr. Rice acknowledges his actions and feels deeply for those injured as a result of this accident. Our legal team is now tasked with reviewing all legal documents.”