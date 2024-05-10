Kai Cenat will be able to dodge charges for last summer’s riot as his fans and followers attempted to find him in New York City in hopes of winning a PlayStation 5.

According to the AP, Cenat and two codefendants must pay $57,000 and issue an apology to avoid charges for the Union Square incident. In exchange, charges will be dropped.

On Snapchat, Cenat added to his apology, stating, “I wanted to do something cool and fun for people and did not think it was going to turn into something that caused harm to the city, and I should have thought more about the post before I announced it.”

During the event, 65 people were arrested by NYPD. Half of them were minors.