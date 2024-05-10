Quavo is making waves in Hollywood, with producer turned director Randall Emmett praising his acting chops in the upcoming film Cash Out, co-starring John Travolta. Yes, Pulp Fiction, Face-Off, John Travolta. That guy.

Randall Emmett, the director of Cash Out, spoke to TMZ Hip Hop at LAX, expressing his admiration for Quavo’s performance in the action-packed film. Now, if you don’t know, some say Emmett inspired the iconic Turtle character in “Entourage” back when he was Mark Wahlberg’s assistant back in the day. He’s since risen into a powerhouse movie producer, now director, yet not without controversy. Emmett was also a fixture on the reality TV hit series “Vanderpump Rules” on Bravo TV due to his past relationship with his former fiancé and mother to one of his kids, La La Kent.

Back to Quavo … According to Emmett, the former Migos frontman effortlessly shines on screen, showcasing a natural talent that could propel him into a successful acting career. Emmett highlighted the chemistry between John Travolta and Quavo on set, noting how their dynamic elevated the film’s overall quality. Despite Quavo’s burgeoning acting career, Emmett remained unaware of controversies surrounding the rapper, such as his feud with Chris Brown.

Advertisement

With Quavo’s undeniable talent and potential, it seems Hollywood has found another rising star in the world of rap-turned-acting.