adidas Originals continues its partnership with global superstar Bad Bunny, unveiling their latest release: the Gazelle Indoor. This new drop offers a bold reinterpretation of the classic Gazelle, embodying the theme “The right thing in the wrong place,” which promotes styling freedom through creative design choices.

The concept focuses on design details that might seem out of place, yet become defining features when reimagined. This innovation is showcased through the shoe’s combination of a classic double tongue and disruptive elements like the Flipped T toe and an exterior size label on the heel. These unexpected features blend seamlessly with the overall aesthetic, redefining the iconic silhouette.

Inspired by Benito Martinez Ocasio’s (Bad Bunny) daring style and artistic fearlessness, the Gazelle Indoor mirrors his boundary-breaking creativity. This release further cements his influence not only in music but also in fashion and culture.

Sign-ups for the Gazelle Indoor will be available on the CONFIRMED app and adidas’ flagship app starting September 16th. The shoe officially drops on September 21st, priced at $140 USD for adults, and will be available in stores, on adidas.com/badbunny, and at adidas flagship locations.