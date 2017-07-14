Today in Source News Flash: JAY-Z just dropped yet another visual accompanying his recent album 4:44. This time, for the title track “4:44.” The video runs almost 9 minutes and includes a mashup of dash cam videos, cell phone footage, concert footage featuring Beyoncé and much more.

Last night, Beyoncé took to Instagram to share the first official photo of the Carter twins, Sir and Rumi.

DMX was arrested Thursday (July 13) and charged with tax fraud by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and a special agent from the Internal Revenue Service. According to the indictment, DMX (born Earl Simons) is alleged to have concealed millions of dollars of income from the IRS and avoided paying some $1.7 million in taxes.

VFILES and BBC ICECREAM have joined forces for an exclusive line of T-shirts inspired by the iconic BBC and ICECREAM logos from the early 2000s.

adidas gives its iconic Stan Smith a Shock Primeknit makeover for the summer.

Cosmo Dinardo confessed to involvement in the killings of the missing men in Pennsylvania, his attorney said, though he wouldn’t say if Dinardo actually killed them. In exchange for the confession, prosecutors say they won’t seek the death penalty.

In the NBA Summer Playoff League, LA Lakers won against Cleveland Cavaliers scoring 94 – 83.

Come back tomorrow for more and hit SUBSCRIBE on our YouTube to never miss a beat.