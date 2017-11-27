Al Sharpton Plans to Help Meek Meek the Same Way he Helped Tupac in Jail

Al Sharpton Plans to Help Meek Meek the Same Way he Helped Tupac in Jail

Al Sharpton made the first move in an attempt to help free Meek Mill.

The civil rights activist met with the rapper’s attorney Joe Tacopina, who are both attempting to replace Meek’s controversial judge Genece Brinkley. Tacopina is trying to convince officials that the judge had a personal vendetta against him because he didn’t leave Roc Nation to sign with her friend, or remix Boys II Men’s “On One Bended Knee” with a personal shoutout to her.

TMZ caught up with Al and he noted that his aid to rappers with legal troubles date back to the 1990s. He was a major force in helping Tupac Shakur get released from solitary confinement at New York’s Clinton Correctional Facility by negotiating with the warden. He’s hoping that this experience alone will help his request play out in his favor.

Al identified the first step in Meek’s longstanding fight against the prison system: Convincing Pennsylvania officials to agree the rapper’s 2-4 year sentencing for non-violent violations of his 10-year parole is harsh and unjust.