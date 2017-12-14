Last week Offset posted a video where he was making fun of his fiance, Cardi B, for her frugal ways. She defended herself by saying, “First of all, your birthday gift is not going to be cheap. So don’t expect nothing for Christmas, neither Valentine’s Day.” Bardi wasn’t lying when she said his birthday gift wasn’t going to be cheap.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper gifted her soon-to-be husband a Rolls-Royce wraith, with the watch to match for his 26th birthday.

Offset was clearly happy with his birthday gift. He took her by the hand, and gave her a nice tight squeeze and kiss inside of his new whip.

Of course haters are going to hate; an onlooker tried to diffuse the hype, weighing out the possibilities that Cardi could’ve lease the Wraith like other celebrities do. But Bardi set the record straight, and let it be known that she paid straight cash for her man’s gifts.

Talk about relationship goals. The wedding is already looking like it’s about to be drippy.