50 years ago today, we lost Martin Luther King Jr. In years since his death, we have come to know him for his most famous–‘I Have A Dream” Speech. On the contrary, did he prophesize the present Trump administration in a lesser-known speech?

On August 31, 1967, Dr.King delivered his “Three Evils of Society” speech at the National Conference on New Politics. He indicated war, poverty, and racism as the three evils which plague America.

The following are excerpts from the speech. His words eerily relate to the conditions of modern America and the current administration

“Yes the hour is dark, evil comes forth in the guise of good. It is a time of double talk when men in high places have a high blood pressure of deceptive rhetoric and an anemia of concrete performance. We cry out against welfare handouts to the poor but generously approve an oil depletion allowance to make the rich, richer.” What they truly advocate is Socialism for the rich and Capitalism for the poor.” “A nation that continues year after year,to spend more money on military defense than on programs of social uplift is approaching spiritual doom.”

In an attempt to provoke thought, we ask what will you do with this information?

This is the time to take action. Use our voices, and our power in numbers and unite to stop the rich from getting richer, but properly distribute wealth by fully educating the masses about who they are and their important roles, creating equal opportunities for everyone to make a living wage etc.

50 years later we still find ourselves grappling with the evils of racism and all its by products. In this particular speech, Dr. King suggested the only way to cleanse our nation of racial and economic injustices, is by redistributing political and economic power. Do you agree?

Until we as one nation and one united people decide to the evils which affect us all, we will continue to see no progress.