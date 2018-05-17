Spotify, Apple Music, and TIDAL will now have more competition as YouTube Music is joining the mix of the streaming world. Google has announced the relaunch of YouTube Music, their streaming for this coming Tuesday, May 22. It will feature two versions, one is free with ads and the other will carry a $9.99 price tag.

YouTube Music will launch in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico and South Korea for starters before expansion into 14 more nations. The service will also replace the existing Google Play Music. The streaming service will look to use Google Assistant, the smartphone app fostered by the tech giant, to be able to make suggestions for what the consumer would prefer to listen to.

In the online music space, YouTube holds down the fort as the No. 1 source due to the consumption of music videos, however, did not hold up to the paying subscriptions as the competition like Apple or Spotify.

USA Today reports current customers to Google Play and Youtube Red will now be housed under the title YouTube Premium and will be able to continue their user experience under the $9.99 price point. If you are new to the service you will pay $11.99. The YouTube Premium service will provide ad-free YouTube and the music service.

Across the streaming world, Spotify is receiving mixed reactions to their “Hateful Conduct” policy, TIDAL is under scrutiny regarding accurate streaming figures and payout to labels and Apple Music has announced reaching 50 million users.

To receive an alert for when YouTube Music is available, sign up here.

Photo courtesy YouTube