Daily Paper Takes a Trip to South Africa for the Second Drop In Its Spring/Summer 2018 Collection

Daily Paper is rolling out more fly gear from its Spring/Summer 2018 set, this time taking things to South Africa to put a global impact on the fashion game.

Similar to The North Face’s recent journey to Nepal for its Khumbu Pack lookbook, Daily Paper heads to the Alexandra township of South Africa’s Gauteng province to roll out the colorful range of streetwear. The photo set here captures the tale of African youth, spearheaded by Johannesburg collective The Sartists. Standout items include the long-sleeve polos (seen above), tracksuits and outwear in a variety of hues.

Pick up Part II of the Daily Paper SS18 collection in the brand’s online shop right now.



Images: Thotloetso Kutlwano Mogotsi