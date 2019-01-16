Every year since 2005, Nike has gone all out with a special set of Black History Month-themed sneakers and apparel as a way to commemorate the influence that African-American culture has made on sports as a whole. The collection for 2019 pushes to take things even further by giving us new colorways for some of our favorite silhouettes under the Nike, Jordan Brand and Converse imprints alike.

Included in this roundup are two colorways (“Home” and “Away”) for the LeBron 16, a Kyrie 5, KD 11, PG 3, Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 2, Why Not Zer0.2, Nike Air Force 1 Utility, NikeCourt Flare 2.0 and two Converse Chuck 70 High Top options. Each incorporates the running theme of “Afro-futurism in sport” according to the Swoosh’s official description, seen in the form of kente cloth-inspired accents, Nike’s official “BHM” logo etched into the design and the “EQUALITY” tagline imprinted as well to really make the message be heard.

The Nike 2019 Black History Month Collection will drop in dosages over the next month, with the first being the Nike LeBron 16 “EQUALITY” for $185 USD next Monday (January 21), followed by the Nike Kyrie 5 “BHM” ($130 USD), Nike KD 11 “BHM” ($150 USD) and Nike PG3 “BHM” ($110 USD) on February 1, then the Jordan Why Not Zer0.2 “BHM” ($125 USD), Air Jordan II “BHM” ($190 USD) and Air Jordan 1 “EQUALITY” ($120 USD) dropping the following day on February 2 and finally the Nike Air Force 1 Utility “BHM” ($200) on February 20. No set info on the Converse Chuck 70 High Top “BHM” colorways and the NikeCourt Flare 2.0 “BHM” right now, both those should follow within the same timeframe. Get a look at the full set below:

Images: Nike News

