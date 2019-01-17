We’ve seen BAPE’s signature “Shark Face” design pop up on multiple occasions, be it a collab with EA Sports or one with Disney’s Wreck It Ralph franchise. It looks like the motif isn’t leaving anytime soon either, especially now that we see it etched into the design of a new pair of BAPESTA sneakers arriving this weekend.

The low-top silhouette is being released this time around in black and white, making for clean & simple base hues that allow the Shark graphic to stand out completely. The upper on both versions is made from patent leather, and features the teeth-baring mascot on the lateral sides of the shoe with a red STA in place as the Swoosh-inspired logo. BAPE-branded silver deubrés are included as well to lock down the tonal laces, which complete the design on these simple pair of kicks that will surely impress retro sneaker fiends. If everything else can make a comeback, why not the BAPESTAs that Pharrell & NIGO made hot in the early 2000s?

Expect the “SHARK” BAPESTA Low to drop this Saturday (January 19) for ¥21,000 JPY ($193 USD) at BAPE retailers and online.