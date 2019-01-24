Nike always comes hard when bringing us options for the Air Max 98, just like they did last year with that fire Sprite colorway. The latest iteration to catch our eye is a vibrant “University Red” drop that arrives very soon.

The AM98 usually gets its flair based off the way the mudguard is designed — even the Supreme collab wouldn’t have been as hot if it didn’t have that faux snakeskin print. This time around a smooth red leather is used, paired perfectly with a mesh Summit White upper. Hints of reflective material are also included in signature format, seen here with the thin foxing strip that circles the entire silhouette. As Air Max releases go, this is definitely one that you won’t want to sleep on.

Pick up the Nike Air Max 98 “University Red” starting Friday (January 25) for $180 USD at select retailers, including Caliroots. Check it out in full detail below: