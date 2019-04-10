R. Kelly is missing out on a payday as the landlord of his Chicago studio requested a freeze of the royalty account for the singer to seek their back rent.

Midwest Commercial Funding issued a subpoena to Sony Music Holdings in an attempt to collect on the $173,855.08 owed by the singer. The Blast reports of that number, $154,527.22 was collected from a Bank of America account owned by the singer. The money was received from a turnover order.

The good news for R. Kelly, some of his debt has been reduced and the remainder of the funds are being sought from the royalties for his records via Sony. Making one of his legal issues disappearing.

R. Kelly recently popped up in Springfield, Illinois for a club appearance. Reportedly under 100 people showed up and only heard from Kells in a 28-second performance. R. Kelly made off with a bag, however, allegedly pocketing $20,000.