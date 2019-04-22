Hip-Hop stars got together with their families for the Easter holiday, one of the pictures that tugged on the heartstrings of many was Cardi B, Offset and their daughter Kulture standing together as a happy family.

The trio posed for Instagram in bright Easter colors and Cardi captioned the photo with “Happy Easter from mines to yours” and doubled down the Easter wishes on Twitter.

Leading up to Easter, Offset and Cardi B got into their creative music video bag and showed love to Busta Rhymes and Janet Jackson in their video for “Clout.” Cardi also was announced to be one of the artists to headline DJ Khaled’s Days of Summer cruise.

You can see the family photo below.

View this post on Instagram Happy Easter from mines to yours ❤️ A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Apr 21, 2019 at 6:05pm PDT