After giving us cool collaborations recently by way of Diamond Supply Co. and the dearly-missed Karl Lagerfeld’s namesake imprint, PUMA is unleashing something fresh on us with the new STORM silhouette.

The key to the PUMA STORM lies in its cloud-like CMEVA sole. While the textile mesh upper and suede paneling do a good job at lending the silhouette its clean structure overall, the aforementioned compression molded EVA midsole is both an innovate addition to the footwear world and just aesthetically cool to look at. The colorways are a strong selling point as well, seen here in a “Galaxy Blue” iteration with a “Castlerock/Turquoise/Yellow Alert” combo also offered as well. As long as PUMA keeps kicks like these coming along, they’ll be floating above the competition for sure.

The PUMA STORM arrives in its initial two colorways beginning this Thursday (May 23) at select PUMA retailers and online. Take a look at the “Galaxy Blue” below: