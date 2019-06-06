Paul Pierce has been known to make statements on the ESPN NBA pregame show that will raise eyebrows. Previously, he has stated that LeBron James legacy would be different if they were in their primes at the same time. Weeks later he stated he had a better career than Dwyane Wade, which got him slandered across the net. This time Pierce revealed something about himself.

11 years ago, Paul Pierce was wheeled off the court in the Game 1 of the 2008 NBA Finals when the Boston Celtics led by the big three of Pierce, Ray Allen, and Kevin Garnett played the Kobe Bryant-led Los Angeles Lakers. It appeared “The Truth” was lost in the series to a serious injury and was placed in a wheelchair to get carted off the court. To the shock of the NBA community, Pierce would emerge from the locker room not even a quarter later and drained three’s to power the Celtics victory.

So if he wasn’t injured, what exactly was wrong with Paul Pierce? It could have been a possible case of a bathroom accident. “Something went down,” Pierce said. “I had to go to the bathroom.”

Paul Pierce finally admits what we already knew… he pooped his pants in the NBA Finals pic.twitter.com/ucH7XrYoYw — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 6, 2019

Pierce does not give many more details about it and keeps a very stale demeanor during the details. However, if the story really is he had an accident and returned to unleash a fury of jumpers on the Lakers, it may be better than the original one.