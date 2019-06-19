Last year when Grant Hill announced he’d inked a lifetime deal with FILA, we came up with a few things that we could see him cooking up under the heritage sportswear imprint. Fittingly enough, they’re starting things off from the beginning with a new “Draft Day”-themed FILA Spoiler.

As basketball fans right now prep for the upcoming NBA Draft, this iteration brings back some fond memories of the ’94 ceremony when Hill was selected third overall by the Detroit Pistons. It also marked his initial endorsement with FILA, giving the overall theme a full-circle story. The design is actually inspired by his outfit during the draft, which if you scroll through the pics Grant posted on IG above you’ll get an idea of what that looked like. The tie-inspired strap closure on the heel is the most vibrant component, meanwhile a white leather upper and black accents finish out the construction overall. Now that we know they’re getting creative with these drops, we cant’t wait to see what comes out next!

The Grant Hill x FILA Spoiler “Draft Day” is limited to 94 pairs and retails for $90 USD. Get a pair for yourself now via the online store. More pics below:



Images: FILA