Toy Story 4 is officially in theaters this weekend!

For those who’ve been dying to see the latest sequel in the classic animated movie saga, this is a moment that many have been waiting on for the better part of a decade. To make the occasion feel extra special, BAIT joins with Disney Pixar once again for a collab that “toys” with the design of the Reebok Instapump Fury.

Similar to the T-Shirt capsule collection that BAIT dropped last month, this sneaker design is inspired by main characters Woody and Buzz Lightyear. However, instead of splitting them up into two separate drops, the theme combines both of their signature styles into one “What The”-inspired mashup that’s sure to turn heads. The Buzz-themed side incorporates many elements from his classic spacesuit, complete with a “Space Rangers” motif on the tongue and the purple, green and white hues on his armor. The side of the collab dedicated to Woody is decked out with cowhide print, denim and the signature plaid yellow shirt that our favorite cowboy action figure has been rocking since 1995. While we won’t choose favorites in terms of which side looks better, ultimately they both come together to create an unstoppable pair that we hope continues on for another four sequels.

Unfortunately, this BAIT x Disney Pixar x Reebok Instapump Fury “Toy Story” collaboration was made specifically for the release of ‘Toy Story 4‘ and has been released as an extremely limited drop. Props if you got a pair, but if not it’s still worth taking a look at below: