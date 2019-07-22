New Balance is giving the 997 model a premium finish once again, this time putting on for all the chocolate lovers with a rich brown colorway for the popular silhouette.

Looking good enough to eat, this iteration of the 997 features a top-tier construction from heel to toe. The full-grain pebbled leather upper stands out first and foremost, predominately designed in a strong brown hue with additional accents in tan and red as well via the inner lining. An off-white midsole adds another color contrast into the mix, and the black outsole continues the multicolored makeover that looks dope dressed up or with a more casual street ‘fit as well. There’s also a metal “N” logo in place as well, very similar to the equally-luxe all-black leather & metal version we spotted earlier this month. An edible snack these are not, but they sure do look quite delectable.

Cop this chocolate colorway for the New Balance Made In US 997 right now for $300 USD in the NB web store. More pics below: