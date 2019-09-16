Russell Simmons has for decades been everybody’s favorite Hip-Hop family member. Yet recently, the Def Jam co-founder has been become the creepy uncle. Last year, Simmons came under attack for alleged sexual misconduct and rape allegations. Though none of these 12 accusations have been proven, he moved to Bali last year February to escape the negative attention. He has returned to the states, only to met with fear in spaces that he had once found comfort.

According to Page Six, the West Village location of Modo Yoga NYC sent correspondence to Simmons that asked him not to return to the fitness studio.

Simmons shared with the tabloid, “The management invited me, and then said that my presence had ‘triggered some members.’” He continued, “I’m deeply disappointed and hurt by it. Guilty by accusation, I don’t believe is a good way to go forward.”

Modo Yoga has responded to the press, “We do not pass judgment, gossip or comment on any of our students . . . However, when we receive complaints from students who are uncomfortable because of another student’s alleged conduct outside of Modo, we are put in a difficult position.”

On the flip side, Simmons has been keeping his mind on keeping busy. He has plans to get back in to fashion, and do more writing.

“I am looking at Phat Farm, to purchase it,” Simmons originally launched the brand in 1992, but sold it in 2004.

And while he does not have a book deal, he is writing yet another book. This one will be a memoir entitled, Confessions of a Hip-Hop Yogi, that he hopes to publish in China.

In one of his chapters in the book called “The Awakening,” be addressed the current climate of sexual harassment, and women speaking out.

“It’s about my advice for young men and the positivity that has come out of #MeToo and #TimesUp movement,” Simmons said. “If I want to service humanity, I want my book to be helpful.” He added that, “At first, [that] chapter was . . . more defensive.

“I want to build bridges,” he said. “There aren’t a lot of bridges being built. There’s a lot of finger-pointing.”

Earlier this year, Russell was the face for the Black Divinity Mediation Day. This global event asked Black people to commit to at least 30 minutes of meditation.