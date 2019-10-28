Today, Reebok announces its partnership with famed music producer, WondaGurl, as part of its ‘It’s A Man’s World’ campaign. WondaGurl is the second female icon the brand has joined forces with for this campaign after Jazarei-Allen Lord’s custom club c drop.

After breaking into the music scene at 16, Ebony Naomi Oshunrinde, aka WondaGurl, continues to make a name for herself, working with the likes of Big Sean, Travis Scott, Jay Z, Drake, SZA, Rihanna and more.

Arriving in inclusive men’s and women’s size ranges, the Reebok Classic x WondaGurl ‘It’s A Man’s World’ Aztrek 96 will be available on November 5th at www.Reebok.com/IAMW.