Tory Lanez brings all the 2000s R&B and Hip-Hop feels for the fifth edition of his Chixtape series. The Toronto artist released Chixtape 5, the first of the series to hit streaming services, featuring 18 tracks and a couple of skits that bring back the series character Jalissa.

Known for sampling R&B records throughout the series, not only did Lanez bring in some of the hottest records from our past, but brought along the artists with them. Over the course of the 18 tracks, Lil Wayne, T-Pain, Ludacris, Snoop Dogg, Ashanti, Fabolous, Jermaine Dupri and more were all brought into the project.

You can check out the full album below.