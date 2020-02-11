Our forever President and forever First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama officially have an Oscar.

American Factory took home the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature on Sunday. The film is about a Chinese billionaire who re-opened an Ohio factory in an abandoned General Motors plant.

Filmmakers Steven Bognar, Julia Eichert, and Jeff Eichert thanked the Obamas’ production company, Higher Ground, for giving them the platform to tell this story.

After the film won the Oscar, Barack Obama took to Twitter to congratulate the team. “Congrats to Julia and Steven, the filmmakers behind American Factory, for telling such a complex, moving story about the very human consequences of wrenching economic change. Glad to see two talented and downright good people take home the Oscar for Higher Ground’s first release,” Obama tweeted.

American Factory streamed on Netflix and marked the Obamas’ first project under their deal with the streaming service. The Obamas signed a multi-year contract deal with Netflix in 2018 to produce several films.

Do you think they’ll be able to add another Academy Award to their long list of achievements?