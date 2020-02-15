PUMA officially announced its multi-year footwear and apparel partnership with Grammy award-winning artist, J. Cole.

According to PUMA’s global director of brand and marketing:

“Cole’s involved in product creation, marketing campaigns and cultural guidance. He is going to be a key player in many of the things we do at PUMA moving forward and we’re excited to work with him not only on a product level but even more importantly as one of our athletes. Cole sits at the intersection of music and sport and represents everything that PUMA stands for as a brand.”

In perfect timing with the announcement of the Cole and PUMA partnership, the brand simultaneously released their newest basketball shoe, The Sky Dreamer, in which is an 80s style mid-top silhouette. The SkyDreamer sneakers will be sold for $130, and Cole has already been spotted rocking the SkyDreamer out and about on multiple occasions.

As apart of the official release, Cole will be debuting a short film that will air on Sunday (Feb. 16th) during the All-Star Game on TNT. The film portrays a coming of age tale based on the life of J. Cole and how his passion for basketball set the tone for all the obstacles he would eventually endure in life and in music. You can check it out below.